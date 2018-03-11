GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Can a dress change the world? That's the question the Dressember fundraiser is hoping to answer.

Emily Smith, owner of Adored Boutique stopped by 13 ON YOUR SIDE to tell us about the fundraising event happening Thursday, November 8 from 6 until 9 p.m. Shoppers will be able to pick out clothing, accessories and shoes from Adored, located at 968 Cherry St SE -- along with various other retailers along Cherry.

Adored Boutique and other local vendors will have pop up shops with dresses, gifts and other apparel and accessories. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go to Dressember, an international organization working to fight the global issue of human trafficking.

For more information, visit Adored Boutique and Dressember online.

