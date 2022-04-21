Lyoya family, Ben Crump to join Black Lives Matter at Lansing rally

Participants will march down Michigan Avenue in Lansing and make their way to the steps of the State Capitol.

LANSING, Mich. — The calls for justice are growing louder in the wake of a deadly police shooting that claimed Patrick Lyoya's life. The Black Lives Matter chapter of Lansing is planning a march on Thursday to the steps of the State Capitol to demand justice.

Lyoya's family, alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump, are joining forces with Black Lives Matter. The goal is to shine a spotlight on what they call injustice after a Grand Rapids police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Lyoya earlier this month.

They will march for about a mile and a half down Michigan Avenue in Lansing and make their way to the steps of the State Capitol. Once there, the family and Crump will speak, among many others.

Sean Holland, the co-leader of Black Lives Matter-Lansing, said there are three things they want to see happen after the rally.

"Number one, [the officer's name] be released," said Holland. "Number two would be fired and arrested. And lastly, he would be tried and prosecuted under the full extent of the law for the murder and execution of Patrick Lyoya."

Holland said justice and accountability are the only ways to right this wrong. Additionally, he reiterated it's time for lawmakers to make real change when it comes to police reform.

Lyoya was shot and killed by the officer on April 4. Authorities said a Grand Rapids police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with a faulty license plate. Lyoya, who was driving the vehicle, fled from police on foot after being confronted by police.

After the deadly police shooting videos were released, many took to the streets in Grand Rapids to protest and voice their frustrations about another Black man being killed by a police officer.

Holland said the demands they are making are not that different from the demands made after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in 2020.

"Just as Derek Chauvin had the opportunity to take his knee off of George Floyd and save his life," said Holland, "we have again the opportunity where the officer had the opportunity to take his knee off of Patrick Lyoya's back and save his life."

Black Lives Matter Michigan is working on several policies on state and local levels. One of those policies is known as the Breathe Act, which promotes equity and police reform.

Demonstrators will speak on that reform Thursday in Lansing at the rally. The rally will begin at 3 p.m. in downtown Lansing.

Lyoya will be laid to rest on Grand Rapids' southeast side at Renaissance Church of God in Christ on Friday at 11 a.m.

