MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are looking for a man who fled the scene of a crash after he hit a car which resulted in the passenger's death, according to police.

A man driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck hit a Chevrolet Malibu that was stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Stanton Road and Wyman Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The passenger of the Malibu, 50-year-old Patricia Buskirk from Edmore, was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries. A 19-year-old was driving the car and didn't have major injuries and is expected to be OK, according to police.

The driver of the truck fled the scene of the crash before police officers arrived. They are still looking for him and ask that anyone with information call Montcalm County Dispatch at 989-831-3500 or the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

