GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police say they've taken a "mentally unstable" man into custody who was armed with a gun and barricaded himself in his home for about three hours.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the station received numerous calls about the situation through the night and officers arrived to a home near the intersection of Bridge Street NW and Milwaukee Avenue NW around 4:30 a.m.

A release from police says the mother of the suspect, a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man, called 911 and told authorities her son was armed with a long gun and having a mental episode.

When officers arrived on scene, she went outside to speak with them -- leaving her son alone in the house. She told investigators that he had made suicidal comments and threatened family members.

Officers closed down Bridge Street around 5 a.m. and attempted to get the man to come out. Around 7 a.m., the suspect willingly came out of the home and was taken into custody unharmed. He was taken to the hospital to receive mental health treatment -- it is not clear yet if he faces any charges for the incident.

Bridge Street is fully open as of 8:40 a.m.

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, the network180 Access Center Helpline is open 24-hours a day, every day of the year: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

