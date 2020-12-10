Pop-up food court opens today in DeVos Place, features Chick-fil-A and other vendors

The food court’s starting lineup includes Chick-fil-A, Scratch by Patria and TOOM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A pop-up food court featuring Chick-fil-A and other vendors is opening Monday evening at DeVos Place.

“Food Court at DeVos Place” is a new pop-up restaurant venue at the DeVos Place convention center in the Steelcase Ballroom. It will be open Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m.

The food court’s starting lineup includes Chick-fil-A, Scratch by Patria and TOOM. These restaurants will be offering dinner options for two weeks, up until Friday, Oct. 23. Amway Grand Plaza will also be providing a full bar service.

“The Food Court at DeVos Place will provide restaurants and caterers with the opportunity to open for dinner service in a socially distanced space,” a news release from Grand Rapids-Kent County reads. “The Food Court will add to the variety of restaurant options for downtown workers, residents and visitors.”

Socially distanced dine-in, carry-out and curbside pickup will be available. Seating will be offered inside the ballroom and outside on the terrace, weather permitting. All guests are required to wear a face covering inside the venue unless eating or drinking.

