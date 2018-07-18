We all love a good deal, but when it comes to going out of business sales, you can't always believe what you see.

At Younkers in Grandville, the lure of a good sale keeps Judy Boone coming back. "Three times in one week. This time I found sheets for $23 regularly $60. I found pants for my husband and some tops that I needed," said Boone, who is happy with her deals.

Another shopper, Christy Saniga said, "They've put stickers over the old price." She found some Tervis tumblers that had been re-ticketed for more than the original price.

13 On Your Side discovered the samething. We found two identical Tervis wine tumblers. On one of them, you could see the price tag was originally marked $22. Both have been re-marked at $40. The average price for the same glass is $20 dollars. That means, at 60% off at Younkers, the price is still more than what's it's selling for at other stores. "I just know prices, so I feel bad for people not paying attention," says Saniga.

We also found Kitchen Aide mixers on sale marked at 60% off. The original price says $570. Again, the final price is about the same you would pay at other stores.

"I also looked up some dinnerware and it wasn't marked down any more than you would find at another department store."

It's a common practice. Stores turn their going out of business sales over to liquidators, who set the price. Clothing and seasonal items are usually the best deals, since liquidators have to get rid of them fast.

Back in April, Younkers said it plans to close all its stores by the end of the summer.

