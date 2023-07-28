Proposed bill could make Michigan the first state with electronic IDs

Bill SB 459 would allow the Secretary of State to issue electronic IDs in addition to physical IDs.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I would enjoy that more because it'd be easier than having it in your wallet," said one man as he reacted to the bill.

Drivers in Michigan may soon be able to show their license on their phone. People gave their reactions to the bill to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, and the reactions were largely positive.

"I think it's great as an older person that is not always knowing where my stuff is, I always have my phone. So I'd love it," said Alicia Nuniz.

Ryan Belkhaouda says it makes sense considering how phones are used for payments as well.

"I just think because like you're gonna have your card on your phone so why not your driver's license?"

Senator Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, proposed the bill this month, which would allow the secretary of state to upload official IDs electronically through a mobile license system.

According to the bill, if an individual requests a mobile ID, the information will be identical to their physical ID and will be valid for state government services, banking, police stops, and ID checks for age.

"Either way, if you leave your wallet at home, you would have your wallet with you. Or if you leave your phone in your wallet with you. Either way, it would work well, but I like the idea of having it on your phone," said a man as he learned that a digital ID would be available in addition to physical cards.

Some of the drivers raised concerns over security, specifically other people having access to IDs if one loses their phone.

"That's always a little bit of an issue if someone gets your phone, but most of us have it in our hand all the time," said Nuniz.

The Secretary of State said in a statement that it is working towards the creation of a digital license in Michigan that would be safe and secure, and that they are researching best practices to inform legislators when they are ready to pursue such legislation.

The office also confirms that hard cards will still be issued.

Drivers in Michigan have already been able to utilize digital registration and proof of insurance.

"Now when you get pulled over, you can pull your insurance up on your phone, so I feel like if you're able to pull up your insurance or any other things that you have on your phone, you should be able to pull your license up," said Jariel Sanders.

The bill still must go through the House and Senate. If signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, then Michigan will become the first state with electronic IDs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.