Quadruplets who graduated from Lowell High School together heading to same college

The four siblings also work the same shift at the same McDonald's together, too.

LOWELL, Mich. — On a small farm in Lowell, you can find five horses, three sheep, a herd of ducks and chickens, 12 goats, four dogs, a cow, and too many cats to count.

But if you ask Melissa and Geoffrey Sandman, a couple of doctors who met in med school — that’s not the most hectic part.

“It's controlled chaos," said Melissa.

Being a surgeon, however, helps.

“I think that prepared us for multitasking and time management and getting things done," she said.

Rhys, Keira, Annika and Katrina Sandman, their quadruplets, just walked across the stage to get their diploma.

"It became more comical because they kept saying one name after another after another, the audience laughed," said Geoffrey.

Now, they have set their sights on college — together, of course.

“We're all going headed to Grand Valley at the end of the summer," said Keira.

From AP classes to running track, they’ve done everything side by side.

“Our team was really small. So like, we made up the majority of the girls team," laughed Annika.

They all work together, too. At the McDonald’s on Fulton in Ada, there’s one supersized family behind the counter.

“There's one person out of the four that can drive, which is me," said Rhys. "So, they don't really have much of a choice.”

As they head into adulthood, the new beginnings can feel scary.

“It is comforting to know that they'll they'll have each other there," said Melissa. “They might need farm eggs are groceries or baked goods so we can make excuses to visit them."

Although, they say the unknown doesn’t feel as scary with your team in your corner.

“In the future, if it gets stressful with college and stuff, I'll still be able to go and talk to them," said Keira.

