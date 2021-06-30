Popular Grand Rapids restaurant to reopen this fall

Grove, the critically acclaimed restaurant in downtown Grand Rapids, will soon reopen its doors to customers with a freshly renovated interior and new menu.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grove, a critically acclaimed Grand Rapids restaurant, is reopening this fall with a freshly renovated interior and a new menu.

The restaurant, located at 919 Cherry Street in Grand Rapids, was initially closed in March 2020 as a result of the pandemic. Administration decided the concept of their restaurant would be difficult to operate with safety guidelines in place. Now, they plan to reopen their doors to customers with a focus on sustainable dining.

Grove is currently undergoing renovations. Meanwhile, their Executive Chef, Jeremy Paquin, and his culinary team are working on food sourcing and menu selections.

The restaurant is operated by Essence Restaurant Group, which also owns The Green Well and Bistro Bella Vita, both located in Grand Rapids. Since 2007, Grove has become a popular dining destination in the city, garnering numerous local and national dining awards for its unique menu, service and commitment to local sourcing.

In 2020, however, implementations of COVID-safe dining could only be temporary at the restaurant. Its doors have been shut to customers for over a year.

The Essence dining team never thought of the closure as permanent. The question was always when it would reopen.

“Grove is a unique concept for West Michigan, so we had to wait until the timing was right to bring it back,” said Essence Restaurant Group Managing Partner James Berg.

“The refreshed Grove will build on its first chapter and take dining to a new level with our enhanced focus on sustainable dining. We’re using all our culinary expertise to create a menu based on taste balance with natural ingredients. This is a real challenge but a necessary one to assist and evolve our food systems.”

Their new menu will feature a modern take on cuisine, with ingredients from international, transparent sources. Meals will be centered around diet staples like vegetables, fruits and sustainably raised proteins. There will be around 13 to 15 daily meal options provided to their customers.

“The new Grove menu will create flavors from the layers of taste,” said Chef Paquin. “Grove will be using plant-based options and local and sustainable proteins.”

Alongside the updated menu is a new bar program featuring cocktails from the same clean diet theme. The wine will be curated by Level II Sommelier Tristan Walczewski.

“Our guests are the true benefactors of this passionate team, and we can’t wait to welcome them back to Grove,” said Berg.

Additional details on the restaurant’s grand reopening can be found here.

