GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A drunk driver who killed a mother and critically injured the woman’s twin sons in northern Kent County was sent to prison Thursday for what the judge called a “horrific nightmare.’’

“You’ve destroyed this one family. You’ve ripped apart your family and this community,’’ Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock told Douglas James Crystal. “This is just a horrific nightmare.’’

Crystal was returning home from a work-related golf outing when he ran a stop sign in Courtland Township, leading to the deadly wreck. His pickup was traveling 90 mph five seconds before impact.

“This was not an accident under any circumstances,’’ Trusock said. “You did not accidentally fall down and drink six to eight drinks at the golf course. You did not accidentally fall down and get behind the wheel of a car. And you did not accidentally go 90 miles an hour and hit and kill this woman and these two purely innocent five-year-old boys, so seriously injured.’’

Crystal was driving a silver Ford pickup north on Ritchie Avenue NE when he ran a stop sign, striking a Ford Fusion heading west on 15 Mile Road.

Meranda Baguss of Sand Lake was killed in the Sept. 15 crash. Her five-year-old sons, Tony Lee Anthony III and Chauncy James Anthony, were critically injured.

Both boys suffered traumatic brain injuries. “And these little boys have no mother any more,’’ Trusock said. “All because you decided to drink and drive.’’

Crystal, 36, ran from the crash scene; he was eventually found at his home on Stout Avenue NE more than a mile away.

He pleaded no contest to multiple charges, including drunken driving causing death, a 15-year felony, and drunken driving causing serious injury, a five-year offense.

Trusock sentenced Crystal to between 10 and 15 years in prison; it was the maximum sentence he was able to impose.

“This was your choice to drink and drive. And you made that decision and you have to live with the consequences,’’ Trusock said. “You’ve destroyed this one family, you’ve destroyed these two little innocent kindergarteners and you’ve done this to your own family also.’’

Crystal, the father of three sons, apologized before being sentenced.

“I’m extremely sorry to put these families through this horrible, horrible situation,’’ Crystal said. “I hope and pray that those boys will recover as much as possible and get the proper care they need.’’

