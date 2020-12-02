SAGINAW, Mich. — Deebo is expected to be okay.

The Saginaw Police Department K9 was stabbed in the head Sunday morning when officers responded to a domestic dispute that evolved into a hostage situation.

Police said a 48-year-old man attacked Deebo with a knife and officers fired on the suspect. The man was killed by gunfire.

The K9 was treated by an area veterinarian, and Tuesday Saginaw police said he is recovering from surgery.

"There is some swelling due to the trauma and the muscles that were torn from the knife that had to be surgically correct," the police department said in a news release about Deebo's follow-up visit to the vet.

The K9 has stitches internally and externally.

"Deebo appears to be in good spirits and just wants to play with his little brother K9 'Emmett,' however, due to restrictions Deebo cannot play or return to work under the doctor's orders," Saginaw police said.

The department said they received an outpouring of support after Deebo was injured in the line of duty. A private donor is assisting with the vet bill.

Deebo, a 5-year-old German Shepherd, has been with the Saginaw Police Department for over three years. Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth said he is a very popular dog with the community and at the department.

"Everybody loves Deebo."

