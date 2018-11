GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. - A Dean Transportation school bus and a car were involved in a crash in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred at 44th Street and 8th Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Police are still investigating, and there is no word on injuries yet.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM