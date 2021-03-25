West MI school leader cautions parents about Spring Break risks

According to state data, the largest amount of recent COVID-19 cases are from K-12 schools.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — COVID-19 numbers are up again in Michigan. In fact, they have increased each day for almost two weeks. On Wednesday, state health officials confirmed nearly 4,500 new cases of the virus; that is the highest number since Dec. 15. On Tuesday, the daily positivity rate was 11.3%.

According to state data, the largest amount of recent COVID-19 cases are from K-12 schools. Last week, 63 new school outbreaks were reported. That's up from the prior week, when schools surpassed long-term care facilities as the top source of COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. An outbreak is defined as two or more cases, with possible shared exposure on school grounds, from different households.

"I think the frustrating thing with COVID is that you can try really hard and it still creeps up and gets people. And, you know, it's frustrating for sure, but we can keep cleaning, washing hands, wearing masks and social distance. You know, those are things that we can do to still enjoy things in life," says John Barkel, principal at Grand Rapids Christian Elementary School.

Earlier this week, Barkel sent out a letter to his parents reminding them to stay vigilant when it comes to COVID precautions. The warning comes after the school had to close two classrooms due to positive cases and in anticipation of Spring Break travel and Easter Sunday celebrations.

"You know, there's a little up-tick right now in the county and in the state. It just seems to make a lot of sense to encourage and remind people to stay cautious," he said. "Encouragement and communication, from the get-go, has been so important to the success of staying healthy, between the school and families."

While aware of the surge in cases, Barkel stops short of discouraging holiday travel.

"We want to stay healthy and safe, but also balancing that with, enjoying life and some of those normal things, like seeing family. I think as long as people are taking it seriously and are really following the safety protocols, that many of us know so well, we can be confident that we're going to be healthy," he said. "Parents have relayed to me that they are being very cautious and are taking the words that are shared on the news, from the Kent County Health Department and from the school, very seriously. So much, to the point, where people are even canceling family celebrations just out of caution. Finding that balance between what is cautious enough and not cautious can be really challenging, and I just want to applaud parents for making some tough decisions."

Barkel says they will continue to monitor students closely, upon their return to school, following Spring Break. Meanwhile, he says they will following the advice of the Kent County Health Department and pray for safety and guidance.

"I think we can look at it from, from a faith perspective, and at the same time, some of the practical things, you know, are no different than than anywhere else," says Barkel. "I would like to say it seems to me those prayers are being answered because we've been in really good shape here."

In his letter to parents, Barkel asked parents to do the following: "please closely monitor your children's health and keep kids home if they, or someone in your household, are showing COVID-like symptoms. Our staff and you have worked so hard and have done well in staying healthy. Spring break and Easter are special times. Let's all work together to allow these great times to be able to happen."

