Senate: Lawmakers should know when Whitmer leaves state

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Republicans have voted to require the lieutenant governor to make a “good-faith effort” to notify legislative leaders when the governor has left Michigan and he or she has assumed gubernatorial powers and duties.

The legislation appears destined for a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer if it advances from the House.

Under the state constitution, the governor temporarily relinquishes power when departing the state. Republicans say lawmakers should know who is acting as governor.

Democrats say the bill is partisan and “silly.”

