SOS Benson addresses armed protest outside her home

LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement Sunday evening addressing threats she received Saturday night against her and Michigan voters.

In the statement, she said armed individuals gathered outside her house, “with the primary purpose of intimidation."

"As my four-year-old son and I were finishing up decorating the house for Christmas on Saturday night, and he was about to sit down to watch 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas,' dozens of armed individuals stood outside my home shouting obscenities and chanting into bullhorns in the dark of night,” Benson said.

“The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud and threatening. They targeted me in my role as Michigan’s Chief Election Officer. But the threats of those gathered weren’t actually aimed at me – or any other elected officials in this state. They were aimed at the voters.”

Joe Biden won Michigan in the Nov. 3 general election, but some have questioned the results – including President Donald Trump, who has accused the state of voter fraud.

“Nothing about the incessant and graphic threats made outside my home, or those that flood my social media accounts, will deter me, my team, or the more than 1,600 election administrators across the state of Michigan from doing our jobs,” Benson said.

“And that job is simple: to defend and protect every Michigan voter, their choice, and their votes. I will continue to guard every citizen’s vote because no matter how one voted or who they voted for, where they live, or what they look like, their vote is the lifeblood of our democracy.”

Threats against Michigan leaders aren’t new. Earlier this year, a plot to kidnap and possibly execute Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was foiled.

“Threats against our elected officials, no matter their party, are dangerous and unacceptable,” Whitmer tweeted in response to the threats against Benson.” This must stop. Now is the time to come together against our common enemy: COVID-19.”

Similarly, Attorney General Dana Nessel called the incident “an affront to basic morality and decency.”

”They shouted baseless conspiracy theories about the election, and in videos uploaded to social media, at least one individual could be heard shouting 'you’re murderers' within earshot of her child’s bedroom,” Nessel said… “Anyone can air legitimate grievances to Secretary Benson’s office through civil and democratic means, but terrorizing children and families at their own homes is not activism.”

