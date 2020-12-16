SOS Benson declines invitation to speak with House Oversight Committee

Benson said she fears the hearings are “amplifying already debunked conspiracy theories and previously disproven claims."

LANSING, Mich — While lawmakers in Michigan continue hearings on the 2020 general election, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will not be testifying.

On Wednesday, Benson took to Twitter to speak about the hearings, saying State Representative Matt Hall had invited her to testify before the State House Legislature he chairs. She decided to pass on the offer.

In a letter to Hall, Benson said she fears the hearings are “amplifying already debunked conspiracy theories and previously disproven claims of people who lack basic knowledge of election administration, and in doing so (are) undermining the integrity of the election and wounding our democracy.”

Joe Biden won the popular vote in Michigan, and on Monday Michigan electors solidified his victory. In her letter, Benson said Attorney General William Barr, the FBI and CISA have confirmed the security and accuracy of the election and have disproved claims of election fraud.

“Since the election was settled and has been found to be conducted fairly and accurately, I look forward to have a conversation with any willing lawmakers about reforms and improvements we can make going forward for future elections,” Benson said.

