SPARTA, Mich. — Multiple crews responded to a fire at the Sparta Area Schools Transportation Department Saturday night.

Kent County dispatch said a fire at the bus garage was reported around 9:30 p.m.

Crews from Sparta, Alpine, Kent City and Plainfield all responded. As of 10:45 p.m., they were still on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.