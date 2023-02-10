SpartanNash donates supplies to earthquake survivors in Syria, Turkey

The donation includes diapers and bottled water to help support survivors as the death toll rises to 20,000.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash has donated supplies to the survivors of the deadly earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

The death toll has climbed to 20,000 since the earthquake happened on Monday. The Associated Press reports tens of thousands have lost their homes in the earthquake and are now taking refuge in tents and stadiums, while others are living outdoors.

The donation includes two truckloads of essentials like diapers and bottled water.

“The destruction in Turkey and Syria is unimaginable, and we feel compelled to leverage supplies we have in stock to provide critical aid as fast as possible,” said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. “Serving and creating solutions are embedded in our corporate identity, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help. We will continue to monitor the need in this area, and we once again invite our supplier community to join us in providing support.”

Convoy of Hope, a disaster relief nonprofit, will be helping distribute the supplies in Syria and Turkey.

"As we see the devastation following those powerful earthquakes in the Middle East, Convoy of Hope is pleased to be working, again, with SpartanNash to get life-sustaining essentials to people in need,” said Ethan Forhetz, vice president of public engagement for Convoy of Hope.

In the past, SpartanNash has donated supplies during disasters and other times of need, including sending $1 million worth of supplies to Ukraine in 2022 during the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

SpartanNash also helped in after disasters in Puerto Rico, Florida, Mississippi and Kentucky.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.