NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police and Michigan State Police negotiated with a 32-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home on Hawley Street in Norton Shores for over ten hours Saturday.

Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale said officers responded to the house around 1:30 p.m. Gale said an ex-boyfriend went to the house with a sawed-off shotgun and started making threats to the family.

When police arrived, they were able to get everyone out of the house safely. The police chief said around 11 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody and he came out of the home peacefully.

The suspect also had felony warrants, according to Gale.

Michigan State Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, the Muskegon Police Department, the Muskegon Heights Police Department and the Roosevelt Park Police Department all assisted at the scene.

This time, no one was injured in the incident.

