Talks over Northview 'book review' continue at school board public comment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The conversation over a review of books requested to be taken out of the Northview School District continues.

At the school board meeting Monday night, around a dozen speakers showed up for and against the review.

"I read on social media and heard that some adults are comparing books like Push and All Boys Aren't Blue to pornography," said a concerned student. "Books that depict factual events, even the horrible real life things that happened in them should never be compared to pornography."

"These books can be read outside of the school library," said a community member who supports the review. "Anyone can get access to these books in other places. We're just asking, just here, just in school."

Last week, a closed door committee meeting looked at eight books that a community member requested to be taken out of their libraries.

The books in question may contain themes such as LGBTQ+ relationships and racism. They include:

Kingdom of Ash

Fun Home: A family Tragicomic

Push

All Boys Aren't Blue

Lawn Boy

Tricks

Me, Earl and the Dying Girl

The Bluest Eye

With the issue still top of mind for parents and community members, the school district sent out a statement, saying in part:

"We appreciate our families' commitment to their children's education and are glad many came out tonight to share their thoughts. As part of the formal review process under Board Policy 9130, Northview Public Schools is proceeding with the requested review of several books identified by a member of our community. The committee will review the books in question, which are available as choice reading to students in grades 7-12 only, over the next several weeks."

Still, those from both sides are hoping the school board takes their comments to heart.

"Let's respect everyone and say read them, read them to your kids if you want to, but not here in school," said one community member. "That's it."

"Reading relatable content and books, even if it is graphic at times, can in a small way make someone feel less alone," said another against the review.

