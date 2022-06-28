'Menstrual products are really personal': Tampon inventory running low at some West Michigan stores

Multiple big box stores on Alpine Avenue Tuesday night had different brands and types of tampons out of stock.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In another example of supply chain shortages, the latest victim has become tampons. The lack of feminine products is seen in stores across the country, and it's becoming apparent in West Michigan stores, too.

Multiple big box stores on Alpine Avenue Tuesday night had different brands and types of tampons out of stock. While the local Meijer, Walgreens and Walmart still had some variety there, Target was almost sold out of tampons.

"Menstrual products are really personal. I mean, that's kind of an obvious statement, but every body is different," Lysne Tait, founder and executive director of Helping Women Period, says.

The issue is due to the rising price and decreased availability of plastic and cotton.

"I've had a couple of friends who had to go to three or four different stores before they found their favorite brand," Tait says.

She says it's impacting both people she knows and her organization.

"I've really noticed a decline in the number of tampons that have been donated to us this year," Tait says.

On top of decreasing donations, the cost for her to purchase menstrual products in bulk is increasing.

"Last year, I could buy 500 tampons for about $50. And this year, it's about $70. So I mean, that's a huge increase in that cost. And they're only cardboard applicator regular, there's nothing fancy about them," Tait says.

"It's an item that's obviously consistently needed, month by month," Emily Beggs, Grand Rapids affiliate director of I Support the Girls, says.

She says the non-profit organization has seen a 50 percent decline in the amount of tampons donated compared to this time last year. In her experience, she says most of the stores in town have a decent inventory with some types and brands out of stock.

"I don't think it's a big problem here. I kind of hesitate to put 'yet' on it because it seems Grand Rapids is always a little bit behind what the national average is," Beggs says. "But it's definitely something to become aware of."

While she hopes that people can find the products they need, she also hopes there's no hoarding.

"The system's out of whack, but it's eventually going to right itself," Beggs says.

I Support the Girls in Grand Rapids is accepting donations of period products, as well as monetary donations, as is Helping Women Period.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.