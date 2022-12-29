The Rapid adding new route in Walker in 2023

The new Route 33 will serve the Walker Industrial area along Northridge Drive and Three Mile Road.

WALKER, Mich. — Beginning Jan. 2, The Rapid will add a new bus route in the city of Walker.

The Rapid announced the decision after discussions with Spectrum Charter and other Walker businesses about transportation being one of the primary employee retention issues. After a thorough analysis, The Rapid determined there was a great need for a new route in the Walker Industrial area.

Route 33 will start at Greenridge Mall on Weatherford Drive behind the Alpine Target and travel mostly along Three Mile Road and Northridge Drive. The new route will include 16 stops.

Route 33 will operate every hour between 6 and 10:30 a.m. and between 2 and 6:30 p.m.

“Knowing transportation was a barrier to talent recruitment and retention, we engaged with several employers within the Walker industrial corridor to offer a solution," said Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid. "The Rapid plays a key role in employer and employee connectivity in the six cities we serve. The value of transit is access. We provide equity for all six city residents to access employment, education, health care, and housing in a sustainable manner; we strive to be the mode of choice.”

Passengers can transfer to the new Route 33 from Alpine Route 9, which begins at Central Station.

Payment can be made through a passenger's Wave Card or with cash.

Customers paying with cash will need to also pay for transfers. Adult Wave Cards can be purchased online at wave.ridetherapid.org.

