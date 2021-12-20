Spectrum health announces top West MI baby names of the year

Each year, the Family Birthplace and Natural Birthing Suites at Butterworth Hospital releases a list of top baby names to give a look at name trends in West MI.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital has announced their top baby names of 2021, describing the winners as sharing “an affinity with old school regal names.”

According to the hospital, Amelia and Charlotte tied for first place for baby girls, while Elijah took the top slot for baby boys in West Michigan. In 2020, Amelia ranked fifth and Elijah ranked eighth.

Here is the list of top baby names:

Girls:

1. Amelia

1. Charlotte (a tie)

2. Evelyn

3. Sophia

4. Eleanor

5. Ava

5. Emma (a tie)

6. Nora

6. Hazel (a tie)

7. Lucy

Boys:

1. Elijah

2. Henry

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. William

6. Liam

6. Noah (a tie)

7. Owen

8. Jack

9. Lucas

The hospital delivers more babies than any other hospital in the state. This year, it has welcomed 7,719 babies into the world.

