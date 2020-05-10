UPS hiring over 800 seasonal employees in Grand Rapids

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPS announced Monday that it expects to hire over 843 seasonal employees in the Grand Rapids area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October 2020 and continue through January 2021.

Nationally, UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

“We’re preparing for a record Peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, Chief Human Resources Officer. “We will hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s traditional seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”

Tractor-trailer and package car driver jobs start at $21.00 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $16.80 for driver-helpers.

Through the company’s Earn and Learn program, eligible seasonal employees who are students can earn up to $1,300 towards college expenses, in addition to their hourly pay, for three months of continuous employment.

UPS is hiring at the facility located at 5757 Clyde Park SW in Wyoming.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.