BANGOR, Mich. — Four different fire department in Van Buren County were called to a fire that destroyed a pole barn in Tuesday night.

According to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES), the Bangor Community Fire Department was called to the pole barn, located at 49344 38th Avenue in Arlington Township, around 10 p.m.

The SHAES said the building was totally engulfed in fire with the roof collapsed when the first units arrived.

More help was needed and SHAES said the Columbia Township, Lawrence Township and South Haven Area Emergency Services fire departments were all called to the scene.

SHAES said the pole barn contained farm equipment and hay inside.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to SHAES. Anyone with information about the fire that could further the investigation is asked to contact the Bangor Community Fire Department.

