DALLAS — Historic flooding came to North Texas on Monday, bringing down rain that came fast and with force, flooding homes, cars, businesses, roads and freeways.

The area saw nearly 10 inches of rain in just a 24-hour span, with Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain.

Roadways flooded on Monday, creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

Dramatic video captured the moments a Dallas Independent School District transportation team came across two children clinging to a tree amid high water conditions.

Tekendria Valentine shot the video and said the location was not a part of the driver's normal route.

Members of the Dallas ISD transportation team aboard the bus used seatbelts from the bus to pull the children to safety.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for several counties, including Dallas, Tarrant, Kaufman and Ellis counties.

“What happened yesterday is the second worst rainstorm and flooding in Dallas since 1932,” Abbott said during a press conference on Tuesday.