West Michigan eight-year-old saving for medical school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — While most 8-year-olds have dreams, Jazae Carter of Grand Rapids not only has hers, she's already saving up to make it come true.

"I want to be a pediatrician when I grow up," said Jazae. "I do yard sales with my Granny, and I like to do yard sales."

Just this year, she's also tried gardening and selling her produce at local farmers' markets.

"Corn, Okra, Tomatoes, and watermelons," said Jazae.

According to her Grandma Sandra Jackson, she saved hundreds of dollars for medical school.

"She's saved a lot. Money that she makes goes into her doctor's fund. If she has a sale for a garage sale, that goes into her doctor fund," said Sandra.

Through her entrepreneurial pursuits of becoming a doctor, Jazae says she's learned some lessons.

"Make sure you always have a big smile," said Jazae.

Those lessons, and those goals, are something that Grandma Jackson hopes other adults can take notes from.

"You only have one life. Make sure your kids know they can be and do whatever they want to do in life if they work hard at it," said Sandra.

