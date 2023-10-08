'Nowhere to go': West Michigan parents say daughter, family, escaped Maui wildfires

Kayleigh Orr-Anacleto, her husband Jesse and two daughters were some of the thousands evacuated out of Lahaina after wildfires raged through their neighborhood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — In disbelief, Maria Orr watched a Facebook Live of her son-in-law Jessie Anacleto showing the wild fire that has devastated the Maui town of Lahaina move into their neighborhood earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Maria got a phone call from her daughter, Kayleigh Orr-Anacleto, Jesse's wife, that they had to leave their home.

"It was around 10:30 at night she called us and was facetiming us and said 'Mom, we're evacuating,'" recalled Maria.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 buildings in Lahaina were destroyed.

One of them, Maria believes, are Kayleigh and Jessie's home. However, their neighborhood is still shut down so there's no way of knowing how bad the damage is.

"It looks like their particular building, or that they lived in might be there," said Maria. "But the one across the parking lot from that. It looked like it was gone."

Kayleigh is originally from the Grand Rapids area and moved to Maui in 2015 with Jesse, who works as a chef on the island.

The family is now safe with friends about 6 miles away from their home.

Their daughter's school is also gone.

"Harley is six and a half," said Maria. "She was supposed to start school yesterday. And her school was part of the catastrophe. The whole town is a casualty."

Now, with almost no cell phone reception on that side of the island, Kayleigh's parents can only get infrequent updates on how the family is doing, something difficult for Maria and her husband Randy.

"My daughter's phone hasn't been working," said Maria. "She finally got through to me today for like a minute and then it cut out and then I lost her signal."

"It's just been tough. You never know when when you're gonna get a call. And you know, you try and call them and it just goes to voicemail all the time. You just, it's been hard not having, you know, communication."

Here in Michigan, the Orr's are trying to figure out what's next.

"I mean, they they don't have a home, they have nothing to go to and to rebuild that community," said Maria. "I can't even imagine how long it's gonna take. Years. So I would imagine if they can they would, you know, be here (Michigan) for a couple years."

