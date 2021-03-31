Whitmer asks White House about extra vaccines for hot spots

Michigan had the country’s second-highest per-capita case rate over the past week.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the White House if it's considering sending additional COVID-19 vaccines to states, including Michigan, that face surging coronavirus cases.

She later announced that the state’s direct allotment of doses will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says U.S. officials are thinking through how to address hot spots. He says everything is on the table.

