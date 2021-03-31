x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Whitmer asks White House about extra vaccines for hot spots

Michigan had the country’s second-highest per-capita case rate over the past week.
Credit: Governor Whitmer's Office

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked the White House if it's considering sending additional COVID-19 vaccines to states, including Michigan, that face surging coronavirus cases. 

She later announced that the state’s direct allotment of doses will total about 620,000 next week, a record. That is 12%, or roughly 66,000, more than this week and includes a substantial boost in the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients says U.S. officials are thinking through how to address hot spots. He says everything is on the table. 

Michigan had the country’s second-highest per-capita case rate over the past week.

Related Articles

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.