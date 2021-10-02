x
Whitmer: Delayed virus aid may lead to slower vaccinations

The push Tuesday coincided with Senate Republicans’ release of a $2.2 billion coronavirus relief plan, less than half of what the Democratic governor proposed.
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pressing state lawmakers to allocate billions in federal COVID-19 aid, warning that a delay could slow Michigan’s vaccination rate and efforts to reopen schools and help ailing businesses. 

The push Tuesday coincided with Senate Republicans’ release of a $2.2 billion coronavirus relief plan, less than half of what the Democratic governor proposed.

Six weeks after Congress and then-President Donald Trump enacted the most recent round of funding, the GOP-led Legislature and governor have not agreed to disburse the aid — for vaccine distribution and virus testing, K-12 schools, businesses, emergency rental assistance and other priorities.

