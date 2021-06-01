Whitmer, Gilchrist proclaim June as Pride Month in Michigan

In 2019, Whitmer was the first governor to fly the Pride Flag on a State of Michigan building.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist issued a proclamation Tuesday marking June as Pride Month in Michigan. According to the state, Michigan is home to an estimated 373,000 residents who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer.

“With more than 370,000 members of the LGBTQ+ community calling Michigan home, LGBTQ+ individuals are our neighbors, relatives, and friends,” Gilchrist said. “We must continue to fight to make sure LGBTQ+ individuals feel safe, valued, and know that their state will invest in their health and potential.

“Making connections, listening, and understanding the personal stories of LGBTQ+ individuals around you is something every Michigander can do to honor Pride Month. I will continue striving for future generations to see Michigan as a place to be whom they wish, love whom they want, and be proud.”

According to Whitmer’s office, Michigan has been at the forefront of advancing civil rights for LGBTQ+ people. In 1972, the nation’s first non-discrimination ordinance was passed in East Lansing. In 2018, Michigan had the nation’s first Civil Rights Commission to independently recognize that discrimination “because of sex” includes sexual orientation and gender identity.

In 2019, Whitmer was the first governor to fly the Pride Flag on a State of Michigan building.

While Michigan has been at the forefront, Whitmer said there is still a lot of work to be done.

“LGBTQ+ Michiganders are an essential part of who we are, and they make our state a better place to live and work,” Whitmer said. “Members of our LGBTQ+ community deserve full protection under the law so they can live their authentic lives.

“We still have work to do to make Michigan a truly inclusive state and we must expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act because the vaccine for discrimination is legislation. I encourage all Michiganders to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community this Pride Month.”

