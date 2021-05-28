Whitmer keeps flags lowered for Memorial Day

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, May 31 at noon.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags to remain lowered to half-staff on Monday, May 31 from sunrise until noon in recognition of Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we remember the brave Michiganders who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country,” Whitmer said. “We owe our fallen men and women in uniform a debt that we can never repay. The success of our state and nation would not be possible without such selfless service.

“Today our state lowers the flags to honor the memory of Michigan’s fallen service members as we look to build a state worthy of their sacrifices.”

Flags will be lowered within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Monday, May 31 at noon.

