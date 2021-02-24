Whitmer plans to further ease coronavirus restrictions

Whitmer says case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her administration will announce the further loosening of Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions in coming days.

She did not elaborate much in a Wednesday news conference, in which she again pressed the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a multibillion-dollar COVID-19 relief funding plan.

A state health department order limits indoor restaurant capacity to 25%, imposes a 10 p.m. curfew and restricts the size of inside residential gatherings to no more than 10 people from two households, through March 29.

Whitmer says case numbers and public health metrics are trending in the right direction.

Watch the full news conference:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.