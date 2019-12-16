COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The governor joined representatives from Meijer and Hormel Foods as they announced their donation of more than 2,200 hams to a West Michigan-based food bank.

"I am awfully grateful for the work you are doing," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during the Monday afternoon press conference at Feeding America West Michigan.

Whitmer cited the United Way ALICE Report, which found that 43 percent of Michiganders "cannot afford basic household necessities," as a reason for the importance of this type of work.

"During this time of year—but also every month of the year — we have to be cognizant of the fact that there are people who are food insecure in our state," she said. "We have to know that we have work to do when it comes to lifting folks out of poverty and encouraging and ensuring that everyone has a path to prosperity."

Families throughout West Michigan, who are currently struggling with food insecurity, will be provided one of the 2,250 hams for their holiday meals.

Feeding America West Michigan's president and CEO Kenneth R. Estelle said in the 40 counties they serve, one in every eight people is food insecure.

Estelle said more than 60 percent of the families they serve also have at least one income per household.

