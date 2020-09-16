Wine down with chocolate and a good cause

The Women's Resource Center takes it's sell out event virtual and it's going to be tasty

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you like chocolate and wine then you might want to consider attending a virtual event that benefits the Women's Resource Center. This non-profit works with under-employed or unemployed women to give them better job opportunities in our community.

The organization's signature event Wine, Women and Chocolate sells out every year, but this year it will be going virtual due to the pandemic.

You'll still get to sip and eat and enjoy chocolate, but instead, it's from the comfort of your own home. Your registration entitles you to a box delivery of wine, beer chocolates and cupcakes for you to enjoy during the event.

There will even be a wine expert to walk you through a tasting.

"If there's a truffle in the box, you'll be able to pair that with one of the wines or beers you have in the box, so I think it's going to be a really a fun time with we'll be able to share some of the work that we're doing and that we've done throughout COVID," said Sandy Gady with Women's Resource Center.

Registration by Monday, September 21 to ensure you get a box.

There will also be silent auction items like a night on a yacht for you and your friends.

The live virtual event is Thursday, October 1st at 6:30 -pm

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.