DETROIT, Mich. - A Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Detroit, according to the Michigan State Lottery.

The winning ticket had the numbers 1, 2, 4, 19, and 29. It was purchased at Dynasty Liquor (8910 Puritan St.) in Detroit.

Meanwhile, the $522-million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. The ticket was purchased at Ernie's Liquors in San Jose.

The $1-million ticket in Detroit is one of several million-dollar tickets sold around the country. There are 7 winners in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Texas, Minnesota and Arizona that also won between $1-3 million.

