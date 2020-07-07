Wayne County man wins $259,022 jackpot

"As I was walking out, the clerk asked if I had any winners and I was so nervous I just said: 'Nah, man.'"

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich — A 31-year-old man from Wayne County has won a $259,022 jackpot, Michigan Lottery announced today.

The man, who has chosen to stay anonymous, won the money playing the Michigan Lottery’s Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash game.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games, and tickets range in price from $2 per play to $20.

"I had to check the ticket over a couple times," said the player. "As I was walking out, the clerk asked if I had any winners and I was so nervous I just said: 'Nah, man.'"

The man visited Lottery headquarters to claim his winnings, and he said he plans to invest the money.

