Lowell Twp. bridge damaged, reward offered

Authorities looking for person who drove snowmobile over the pr

LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Lowell Township is offering a $500.00 reward for anyone who can identify the person who damaged the Grand River Pedestrian Bridge.

Surveillance cameras mounted on the bridge captured pictures of a person crossing the bridge on Saturday, February 20th. Township officials say the snowmobile caused minor damage to the massive wooden bridge.

It connects two parks on the north and south side of the Grand River. The bridge was completed in 2019 as part of a $5-million dollar project.

Anyone with information should contact the Lowell Township offices at 616-897-7600. You may remain anonymous.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.