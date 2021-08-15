Meijer on Afghanistan: 'Staggering level of incompetence'

The Republican congressman calls what's happening an "intelligence and strategic policy failure of historic proportions."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — One of the people pushing hardest for US withdrawal from Afghanistan has been Congressman Peter Meijer. The Grand Rapids Republican was also strongly advocating the US evacuate all Afghan allies who helped American troops as guides, interpreters and more.

Nick LaFave spoke with Congressman Meijer Sunday night.

NICK LAFAVE: What are your feelings and emotions watching this happen before our very eyes right now?

REP. PETER MEIJER (R-MICHIGAN): It's incredibly dispiriting. It's enraging. This is an intelligence and strategic policy failure of historic proportions. That how the planning, so utterly failed, on behalf of the US government here deserves a full reckoning and accountability. Our first priority, however, has to be securing Kabul International Airport, it has to be on protecting the safety of American citizens, and then making sure that we don't leave behind those who served this country to a certain death.

LAFAVE: Based on what you just said, are you going to want congressional investigations into this?

MEIJER: If we absolutely need to have congressional investigations into how all of this unfolded, we had similar congressional investigations after the fall of Saigon after Vietnam.

LAFAVE: What does something like this do right now to the US image abroad in our projection of strength?

MEIJER: Shatters it. It shows that we are not in any way in control. It's a dispiriting and dark day all around.

You can watch the entire interview with Rep. Meijer below:

