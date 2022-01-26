x
Michigan AG seeks to probe Eli Lilly for high insulin prices

As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke on during her State of the State address, Attorney General Dana Nessel will be fighting for lower insulin costs in Michigan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s attorney general says she sought court approval to investigate Eli Lilly and Co., accusing the drug maker of charging excessive prices for insulin medications used to treat diabetes. 

Dana Nessel’s filings, announced Wednesday, ask an Ingham County judge to authorize a probe under the state’s consumer protection law, including the use of subpoenas to get records and to interview company officials. 

Because Eli Lily likely will say the law does not cover drug pricing under state Supreme Court rulings, the petitions requests a judgment saying exceptions to the law do not apply in this case.

