Michigan town holds parade for 40-year-old gold medalist

Nick Baumgartner walked the streets of Iron River with the medal around his neck and his dog at his side Monday.

IRON RIVER, Mich. — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics has been honored with a parade in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

He punched the air with his fist as people screamed for their hometown hero.

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course.

An enormous dump truck led the parade with a sign that said, “Welcome Home Nick! Once a Wykon, always a Wykon.” It’s a reference to a three-legged creature that is the mascot at West Iron County High School.

