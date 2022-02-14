x
News

Michigan town holds parade for 40-year-old gold medalist

Nick Baumgartner walked the streets of Iron River with the medal around his neck and his dog at his side Monday.
Credit: AP
Gold medalists United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner celebrates during a medal ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

IRON RIVER, Mich. — A 40-year-old snowboarder who won a gold medal at the Winter Olympics has been honored with a parade in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. 

Nick Baumgartner walked the streets of Iron River with the medal around his neck and his dog at his side Monday.

He punched the air with his fist as people screamed for their hometown hero. 

Baumgartner and partner Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in mixed snowboardcross, an event where snowboarders raced through an obstacle course. 

An enormous dump truck led the parade with a sign that said, “Welcome Home Nick! Once a Wykon, always a Wykon.” It’s a reference to a three-legged creature that is the mascot at West Iron County High School.

