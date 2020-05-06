Michigan's top court throws out orders against Owosso barber

Justice David Viviano says judges need to follow the “rule of law, not hysteria.”

OWOSSO, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court has overturned orders that directed a barber to close his shop during the coronavirus outbreak.

Justice David Viviano says judges need to follow the “rule of law, not hysteria.” The Supreme Court said the appeals court made mistakes in telling a local judge to shut down Karl Manke’s shop in Owosso.

On May 4, Manke stopped complying with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order to keep barbershops and salons closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In response, the state suspended his licenses. It also got a preliminary injunction from the appeals court.

