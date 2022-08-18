'Extremely rare' brain-eating amoeba suspected in Nebraska child's death

While there are usually only a couple of cases of the brain-eating amoeba identified each year, it's nearly always fatal.

WASHINGTON — A Nebraska child died this week from a suspected case of an "extremely rare" brain-eating amoeba, health officials have announced.

The child, whose age has not been released, possibly became infected by Naegleria fowleri while swimming Sunday in Nebraska's Elkhorn River, the Douglas County Health Department said in a news release.

If further testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the diagnosis, it would be the first known case of Naegleria fowleri in Nebraska's history, according to the state's health department.

The amoeba is typically found in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers, and enters the body through a person's nose, the CDC explains on its website. It causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is a brain infection that quickly leads to the destruction of brain tissue.

The agency stressed that you can't become infected by drinking contaminated water.

Nebraska's Health Department noted the infection is "extremely rare," but is also "nearly always fatal." According to data from the CDC, the fatality rate is more than 97%. Only four people out of 154 known infections in the U.S. from 1962 to 2021 have survived.

“Millions of recreational water exposures occur each year, while only 0 to 8 Naegleria fowleri infections are identified each year. Infections typically occur later in the summer, in warmer water with slower flow, in July, August, and September," said Nebraska state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue. "Cases are more frequently identified in southern states but more recently have been identified farther north. Limiting the opportunities for freshwater to get into the nose are the best ways to reduce the risk of infection."

Last month, a Missouri resident died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while swimming at Lake of Three Fires near Bedford, Iowa, about 120 miles north of Kansas City. It was the first case discovered in Iowa since infections were first confirmed in 1962 and possibly ever, the CDC said.