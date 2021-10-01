Recall alert: More sunscreens found to have possible cancer-causing agent

It's the second time in three months a company has issued a recall for the presence of benzene in sunscreen.

The video above is about the July 2021 Johnson & Johnson sunscreen recall.

Coppertone is recalling specific lots of five of its aerosol sunscreen products after the company discovered the presence of benzene, a chemical that could potentially cause cancer, in those lots. It comes more than two months after Johnson & Johnson issued a similar recall.

Coppertone said it believes the exposure levels detected in the recalled products likely would not cause "adverse" health consequences based on modeling by regulatory agencies.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products," Coppertone said in a release.

The American Cancer Society said on its website that, "Benzene is commonly found in air in both urban and rural areas, but the levels are usually very low. Exposures can be higher for people in enclosed spaces with unventilated fumes from gasoline, glues, solvents, paints, and art supplies."

Below is a list of the products. They are in aerosol cans and were distributed across the United States.

Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN0083J

UPC: 00072140028817

Manufacturing date: 1/10/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN0083K

UPC: 00072140028817

Manufacturing date: 1/11/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00854

UPC: 00072140028824

Manufacturing date: 1/12/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00855

UPC: 00072140028824

Manufacturing date: 1/14/2021

Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN008KU

UPC: 00072140028701

Manufacturing date: 3/15/2021

Coppertone Sport Mineral SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN008KV

UPC: 00072140028701

Manufacturing date: 3/16/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00BR2

UPC: 00072140028800

Manufacturing date: 3/31/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN009GH

UPC: 00072140028817

Manufacturing date: 3/31/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00857

UPC: 00072140028824

Manufacturing date: 4/6/2021

Travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50 1.6 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00BU3

UPC: 00041100005069

Manufacturing date: 5/6/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00CJ4

UPC: 00072140028800

Manufacturing date: 6/15/2021

Coppertone Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50 5.0 oz aerosol sunscreen spray

Lot: TN00CJV

UPC: 00072140028824

Manufacturing date: 6/15/2021