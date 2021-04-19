Watch: NASA shares images of first controlled flight on Mars

The space agency was set to live stream images of the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flying on Mars, in the early morning hours on Monday April 19.

As NASA works to collect data from the Red Planet, the space agency's latest mission involves the first ever attempt to fly its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter on the planet.

Data from the first flight, which happened earlier Monday morning, was set to arrive to Earth by around 6:15 a.m. Eastern (3:15 a.m. Pacific). That's when the team that handles the helicopter mission will have a live stream to show their findings, along with more images from Mars.

NASA's helicopter team for this mission will be receiving the data downlink from Mars at the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.