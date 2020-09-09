'The Walking Dead' series will come to an end after 11 seasons, new spin-off announced

The announcement came Wednesday, however AMC Networks isn't quite finished with "The Walking Dead" universe just yet, which will continue production until 2022.

AMC Network's "The Walking Dead," which is the highest-rated series in the history of cable television, has announced Wednesday it is coming to an end with one last season.

The 11th season will have 24 episodes and span over two years, the company said. There are only 30 episodes remaining in the series, including the six extra episodes added to season 10.

The last episode is expected to air in late 2022, 12 years after the first episode of the series premiered on Oct. 31, 2010.

However, AMC Networks isn't quite finished yet. On Wednesday, the company announced a spin-off focused on the characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. The new show is expected to premiere in 2023.

The show will be run by the current showrunner and co-creator for "The Walking Dead," Angela Kang.

“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” Kang said in a statement. "‘The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol."

The network added it's working with the other co-creator and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple to develop "a new 'Tales of the Walking Dead' series." It's also looking into a number of other new and "innovative projects grounded in 'The Walking Dead' universe."

BREAKING: #TheWalkingDead will conclude in 2022 with an extended 24-episode 11th and final season. In 2023, Angela Kang will return to helm a fourth #TWD series starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. Details: https://t.co/256kz1pAzn pic.twitter.com/GLbd3zG6UF — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) September 9, 2020