In reversal, White House tells CDC to post church guidance

WASHINGTON — After refusing for weeks to release reopening guidance for churches, the Trump administration on Thursday abruptly changed course — with the president saying he had instructed health officials to put the advice out.

While visiting Michigan, President Donald Trump said he had discussed the issue with leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the church guidance is coming out soon.

Guidance for six other types of organizations was released last week and this week. But administration officials previously had said none would be forthcoming for houses of worship because of religious freedom concerns.

