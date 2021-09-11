New time capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers at the site in Richmond, Virginia, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week have installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal.
A state government official confirmed the installation was completed Saturday morning. It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice.
The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended.
The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision.
The pedestal will remain in place for now.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED VIDEO: Allendale Twp. Board votes to leave controversial Civil War statue unchanged