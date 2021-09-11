x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

New time capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice.
Credit: AP
Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. — Workers at the site in Richmond, Virginia, where a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was taken down this week have installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal.  

A state government official confirmed the installation was completed Saturday morning. It contains remembrances of current events, including those related to COVID-19 and protests over racial injustice. 

The new capsule was installed after efforts to locate an 1887 capsule inside the pedestal were suspended. 

The statue was taken down Wednesday, almost a week after the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way with a decision. 

The pedestal will remain in place for now.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO: Allendale Twp. Board votes to leave controversial Civil War statue unchanged