Newaygo County under very high fire danger due to gusty winds, warm temperatures

If you've got an itch to burn some brush piles this week, the National Weather Service hopes you'll wait to scratch.

Newaygo County Emergency Services sent out an alert that no open burning is allowed due to very high fire danger through the rest of this week.

Gusty winds mixed with warm temperatures are the perfect ingredients for elevated fire risks in the area.

Officials said fire departments have been responding to numerous grass fires, brush fires and open burning complaints.

To keep firefighters and your neighbors safe, you're asked to refrain from open burning.

Open burning is defined as the burning of unwanted materials such as paper, trees, brush, leaves, grass, and other debris where smoke and other emissions are released directly into the air.

Contained, recreational campfires are still allowed.

You can be fined for open burning.

In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, permits are issued through the DNR’s website Michigan.gov/BurnPermit . Residents are encouraged to frequently check the website to see when restrictions are lifted.

