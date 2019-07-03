A Grand Rapids Police officer is being given the highest award a living GRPD officer can receive for the life-or-death decision he made back in September.

Todd Wuis is an 18-year veteran of the department and is now receiving the Police Medal for hitting an armed suspect with his cruiser.

Wuis was one of the officers chasing murder suspect, Adam Nolin, last fall. Another officer performed a pit maneuver to stop Nolin's truck during a high-speed chase on the S-curve downtown. Nolin then exited his truck and started shooting at approaching officers, before Wuis hit him with his cruiser.

